McKnight's strikes Gold in the Hermes Awards

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



The Hermes Creative Awards recognize creative professionals for concept, writing and design.

McKnight's has earned two Gold Awards in this year's Hermes Creative Awards, a program honoring creative professionals in digital media, communications, marketing and public relations.

McKnight's Long-Term Care News won an “Annual Report” Gold for the 2016 technology supplement. It highlighted the role of technology in long-term care, trends and best practices for implementing tech in dementia care, medications and electronic health records.

The Daily Editors' Notes column, featuring insights from each of McKnight's editors, garnered the other Gold Award, for Blog Writing.

McKnight's Senior Living also scored in this year's Hermes program, winning a Gold Award for Overall Publication as well as an Honorable Mention for infographic design.

McKnight's has now garnered 25 Hermes Awards overall.