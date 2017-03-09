McKnight's Online Expo arrives in just 5 days!

The expo takes place on March 14-15.

Providers will have a chance to connect with colleagues, learn from long-term care experts and earn up to five free continuing education credits when McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo kicks off next week.

Sessions scheduled for the first day of the expo, March 14, are:

“Medicare compliance update: Are you up to speed?” presented by Leah Klusch, RN, BSN, FACHCA, executive director of the Alliance Training Center, at 10 a.m. ET

“Following the money in 2017” presented by Beth Burnham Mace, chief economist for the National Investment Center for the Seniors Housing & Care Industry, at 12 p.m. ET

“Strategies for surviving the survey” by Paula Sanders, JD, principal and co-chairwoman of the Health Care Practice Group at Post & Schell P.C., at 1:30 p.m. ET

The expo will conclude on March 15 with two sessions:

“Accident or Intentional? Assessing patient injuries in long-term care” by Daniel Sheridan, Ph.D., RN, professor and director of the College of Nursing at the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET

“Your data always tell you what to do … are you listening?” presented by Mark Pavlovich, MA, director of analytics and education for Ethica Health, at 1 p.m. ET.

Expo attendees will have a chance to visit with vendors, and network with colleagues in the virtual exhibit hall beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on both days of the event. Participants can tune into the expo from their desktop computers or any internet-connected device.

To find out more about this free event, and to register if you haven't already, visit www.mcknights.com/Expo2017.