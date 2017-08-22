McKnight's Fall Online Expo returns Sept. 20!

The Fall Expo is back for its fifth year.

Mark your calendars: McKnight's Annual Fall Online Expo returns for its fifth year on Sept. 20 with three educational sessions and, as usual, free CE credit.

The event starts off with payment expert Leah Klusch at 11 a.m. ET, as she presents “Are you ready for the MDS changes?"

Attorney Sean Fahey presents at 1 p.m. ET with “Residents' rights vs. the new regulations." It will cover how to balance staying compliant with the new requirements of participation for long-term care providers with residents' wishes.

The expo's final session will be at 2:30 p.m. ET with "The role of clinical technology in meeting Mega-rule requirements," featuring nurse executive Judi Kulus.

Providers have an opportunity to earn one free CE credit for each session. There also will be a virtual exhibition hall, which allows attendees to connect with vendors and see the top products and services in the long-term care market — all within range of a few mouse clicks.

The expo will take place anywhere an internet connection can be found. Click here to register for the event, or visit this page to find out more about the speakers, sessions and registration.