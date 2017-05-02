McKnight's earns national awards for news coverage, writing and commentary

2017 ASHPE Award Winner

McKnight's Long-Term Care News has been honored with four awards from the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors, including accolades for best news coverage, profile writing and commentary.

The McKnight's editorial team earned a Gold Award for Best News Coverage in the 2017 ASHPE Awards Competition, the 10th straight year it's taken top news recognition. Senior Editor Elizabeth Newman won a Silver Award for her March 2016 profile of Alice Bonner, Ph.D., RN, Secretary of Elder Affairs for Massachusetts.

McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor scooped up a Bronze Award for Best Commentary with his September 2016 column “We need to have a talk,” about healthcare fraud.

The 2016 McKnight's technology supplement, “Technology: Changing the Future” also was recognized by the ASHPE Awards, winning a Bronze Award for Best Special Supplement, Annual or Buyer's Guide.

In addition, sister publication McKnight's Senior Living was honored by ASHPE judges with a Gold Award for Best Website/Online Presence.

In total, McKnight's now has 21 ASHPE Gold Awards, along with more than 40 Silver and Bronze Awards from the organization. The ASHPE Awards Competition recognizes the “high standards of excellence and professionalism” among healthcare publication editors and the publications they serve.

The ASHPE Awards results were announced just days after McKnight's struck gold in the Hermes Creative Awards, a program honoring creative professionals.