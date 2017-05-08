McKnight's brings home 5 regional Azbee awards

McKnight's Long-Term Care News picked up five regional awards at the American Society of Business Publication Editors Upper Midwest awards dinner, held Thursday in Chicago.

McKnight's won Gold Awards for the Daily Editors' Notes blog, as well as the Industry Directory. McKnight's also took home Silver Awards for best print news section and best web news section.

Editorial Director John O'Connor won a Bronze Award for staff-written regular column for The Big Picture, which runs each month in McKnight's print edition.

McKnight's is a national Azbee Award finalist in several categories. Those will be announced next week at the ASBPE National Conference & Awards Banquet in St. Petersburg, FL.

McKnight's Senior Living also won four awards in the regional competition, and is up for two national awards.