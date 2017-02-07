Mark your calendar: McKnight's Online Expo returns March 14-15!

McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo kicks off March 14

McKnight's Online Expo is back for its 11th year this spring, offering long-term care providers educational sessions, free continuing education credits and a virtual exhibit hall — all available from the comfort of their own home or office.

The two-day event will take place March 14-15 and will feature webinars on Medicare compliance, preparing for surveys, resident injuries, data and capital availability.

Speakers include long-term care experts such as National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care Chief Economist Beth Burnham Mace; Texas A&M professor and Forensic Nursing Program Director Daniel Sheridan, Ph.D., RN, FNE-A, FAAN; Paula Sanders, co-chair of the Health Care Practice Group for lawfirm Post & Schell; and Mark Pavlovich, Director of Analytics and Education for Ethica Health.

The expo kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on March 14 with Leah Klusch, RN, BSN, FACHCA, executive director of the Alliance Training Center, presenting “Medicare compliance update: Are you up to speed?”

A virtual exhibit hall also will be open throughout the expo, giving attendees an opportunity to find out about the latest products and industry trends while networking with vendors and colleagues.

For more information on McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo, or to register for the event, click here.