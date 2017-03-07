Man found alive after being dropped off at intersection 10 miles from nursing home

An Illinois man was found in a ditch Monday, three days after being dropped off at an intersection nearly 10 miles from the nursing home where he was supposed to be admitted.

Michael Bennett, 66, was in the process of being transferred from the Chicago Behavioral Hospital in Des Plaines, IL, to Westwood Nursing Home in Chicago. He was left at an intersection in Des Plaines on Friday morning, around 10 miles away from the nursing home, authorities said.

Illinois State Police issued a missing and endangered alert for Bennett. After seeing the alert, a citizen spotted Bennett curled up in a ditch on Monday morning. Bennett was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The behavioral hospital is responsible for transporting discharged patients, an administrator at Westwood told local reporters. He added was “mystified” that the driver didn't attempt to escort Bennett inside the nursing home, or notice that the facility was not located at the intersection.

The hospital had no comment on the incident, according to ABC7.