Major investor leaves HCR Manorcare: Report

Private equity and investment firm Carlyle Group is letting go of HCR ManorCare, one of the nation's largest nursing home chains, according to the New York Post.

It was the latest in a series of maneuvers putting the company's future in doubt. HCR Manorcare paid $15 million of $32 million due in debt obligations on June 1, Quality Care Properties said in a SEC filing last week. HCR creditors are in discussions about options, which include QCP obtaining full equity ownership. That would result in it losing its REIT status.

“QCP continues to be in discussions with HCR III Healthcare LLC and its parent HCR ManorCare Inc. [together, ‘HCR ManorCare'] about its lease default and a potential out-of-court restructuring,” the 8-K ruling states. “QCP also reported that these discussions involve numerous HCR ManorCare stakeholders, including QCP, HCR ManorCare's controlling shareholders, certain of its lenders and its management.”

Loan defaults mark the latest downturn for the beleaguered nursing home giant. The firm has reportedly seen a recent defection of top-level executives, and remains under investigation by Justice Dept. surveillance for possible rehab-service overcharges.

HCR and the Carlyle Group declined to comment Monday.

HCP Inc. completed its spin-off of its HCR ManorCare skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio into the REIT on Oct. 31, 2016. The provider accounted for 94% of QCP's revenues for 2016.

At the time, HCP President and CEO Michael D. McKee said, “As two independent companies, HCP and QCP will be able to focus on their inherent strengths and will have increased flexibility to pursue their distinct growth strategies.”

In April, shareholders accused HCP of covering up ManorCare's financial performance and fraud allegations, according to a class action lawsuit.

Earlier in June, the Post reported that HCR Manorcare CEO Paul Ormond was asking for prompt payment of $100 million in deferred compensation that Carlyle promised him as part of a $6.3 billion buyout of the company in 2007, according to unnamed sources.



