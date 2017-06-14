LPN supervisor charged with conspiracy after allegedly ignoring choking

A continuing care retirement community supervisor is accused of failing to report her coworkers' abuse of a resident, leading to charges of conspiracy.

Hannah and Haley Shirey, both 20 and employees at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, PA, are accused of hitting and choking a resident. Hannah Shirey is accused of dumping ice down another resident's back, according to local authorities.

Their supervisor Rebeckah Call, 20, is accused of witnessing the abuse and failed to report the Shireys' actions.

Call was required to report her co-worker's actions, authorities said.

The Shireys both were charged with second-degree felony related to strangulation as well as multiple misdemeanor charges related to assault and endangerment. Call faces six counts, including consipiracy related to strangulation, which also is a second-degree felony, and other misdemeanor charges.

The three employees were fired, the facility told WJAC Johnstown.

Calls to WRC Senior Services, the facility's parent organization, were not returned by production deadline.



