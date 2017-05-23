LeadingAge, AMDA urge Senators to drop American Health Care Act

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

A group of more than 75 national organizations are encouraging Senate legislators to “reject” the American Health Care Act in the interest of protecting the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday, the groups — including LeadingAge, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (formerly AMDA), and the Center for Medicare Advocacy — voiced concerns over the healthcare bill's potential impact on the programs.

The AHCA, which passed the House earlier this month, would “undermine the Medicare program's finances and threaten access to needed services for people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid,” the groups wrote.

The letter specifically hones in on the bill's elimination of the Affordable Care Act's payroll tax increase and a tax on drug makers that would reportedly deplete Medicare and increase Part B premiums.

The groups also urged lawmakers to consider the AHCA's Medicaid provisions, such as per-capita caps and the more than $800 billion estimated to be cut from the program under the bill.

“Our organizations are united in opposition to proposals in the AHCA that weaken Medicare's financial standing as well as those that risk access to essential long-term services and supports, premium and cost-sharing assistance, and other vital care for people with Medicare and Medicaid,” the letter reads.

The Senate is currently working on its own healthcare bill.