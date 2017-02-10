Lawmaker: Price's confirmation could lead to slashed Medicaid funding for SNFs

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

The confirmation of Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services poses grave danger to Medicaid recipients, a Democratic senator said Wednesday.

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) argued that Price's proposals extend beyond the well-publicized Affordable Care Act repeal. Those proposals could “shred” Medicaid, the program used by two-thirds of the nation's nursing home residents, Wyden said.

“The vital importance of the Medicaid program is embodied by the nursing home benefit for seniors,” Wyden said. “These are older people who've worked hard, put their kids through school, and been a part of their communities. Without Medicaid, they can't afford the cost of a nursing home.”

Price's plans for Medicaid would cut two trillion dollars for the program over two phases, Wyden reported, as well as introduce block grants and caps to the program.

Wyden's speech also included concerns over Price's investments in medical companies, as well as his opinion that Medicare “offers a guarantee of services he doesn't think seniors should have.”

Click here to read Wyden's full speech.