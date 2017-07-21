Large nonprofits outperforming smaller organizations on EHR adoption

More nonprofit senior living and care providers with multiple properties are adopting electronic health records than smaller nonprofit organizations, according to the results of a recent LeadingAge survey.

The nation's largest nonprofit-only association on Thursday announced results of a follow-up to its 13th annual LZ 150 survey, which along with investment bank Ziegler gauges factors such as technology adoption and staffing among the country's largest nonprofit providers.

The recent study found that nearly 30% of survey respondents had reached the “upper tiers” of EHR adoption, meaning systems are advanced and have interoperability and information exchange capabilities. That's compared to 23% of long-term care providers overall.

Roughly 20% of general long-term care providers are still in the less sophisticated levels of EHR adoption, with just a basic EHR or information system; only 4% of the LZ 150 respondents were still in that stage.

The findings show larger nonprofit providers are outperforming their “smaller peers” in EHR adoption, sophistication, functionalities and information exchange capabilities, according to the group.

“The results did not surprise me at all knowing the quality-driven mentality of these organizations and role advanced EHR functionalities play in driving care quality both within an organization and across the care continuum,” said LeadingAge Senior Vice President of Technology Majd Alwan.

Full follow-up survey results can be seen here.