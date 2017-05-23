Joint LeadingAge, UMass research center will tackle workforce issues, SNF quality

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

LeadingAge is teaming up with the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts-Boston for a new research center focused on improving aspects of long-term services and supports, the groups announced on Tuesday.

The LeadingAge LTSS Center @UMass Boston will be the first research-focused center in the nation to harness academic research along with provider and long-term care consumer perspectives. Issues on the table for the center will include nursing home quality, workforce challenges, and LTSS financing.

“We are delighted to announce this unique partnership between two leading organizations with deep experience in aging policy and research,” said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge. “Together, we have committed ourselves to improving the quality, affordability and accessibility of long-term services and supports through data and evidence of what really works.”

The center will be co-directed by LeadingAge Vice President of Research Robyn Stone, Ph.D., as well as Marc Cohen, Ph.D., head of LTSS research at the Gerontology Institute.

Click here to read more about the organizations' partnership.