It's here! McKnight's Online Expo kicks off today at 10 a.m. ET

McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo is back with educational sessions beginning today at 10 a.m. ET. Registration is still open and ongoing through Wednesday for last-minute attendees.

Today's webinars are:

“Medicare compliance update: Are you up to speed?” from Leah Klusch, RN, BSN, FACHCA at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

“Following the money in 2017” with Beth Burnham Mace at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

“Strategies for surviving the survey” presented by Paula Sanders, JD, at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

The virtual exhibit hall highlighting the latest in long-term care products and services will open at 9:30 ET on both days of the event. You can also keep up with the action on Twitter, using #mckexpo2017.

The Expo will continue tomorrow with sessions on wound care and technology.