It's here! McKnight's Fall Online Expo kicks off with MDS at 11 a.m.

The event begins today at 11 a.m. ET with Leah Klusch.

McKnight's 5th Annual Fall Online Expo is today, and with it comes the opportunity to earn up to three free continuing education credits. Click here to register if you haven't already.

This free event kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with the Payment track, as Leah Klusch presents “Are you ready for the MDS changes?” Following that will be the Quality track, with “Residents' rights vs. the new requirements” by Sean Fahey at 1 p.m. ET. The day will conclude with Judi Kulus presenting “The role of clinical technology in meeting Mega-rule requirements” at 2:30 p.m. ET in the Technology track.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the virtual exhibit hall for exposure to top vendor booths and the latest in long-term care services and products.

