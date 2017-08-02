Hospital sues after calling 679 nursing homes for patient discharge

After calling nearly 700 nursing homes to accept a patient, only to watch a family decline the placement, a Florida hospital is headed to court, according to local news reports.

Lee Memorial Hospital is suing for eviction over its need to send a patient medically cleared for discharge into long-term care. The patient, unidentified in court documents, was admitted to the Fort Myers hospital in May and declared ready for leave a month later, The News-Press of Florida reported.

However, the patient's family has refused to take him home or accept placement at a nursing home, the lawsuit says.

Lee Health has contacted 679 long-term care facilities in the state, according to court documents. The patient's insurer has stopped paying the hospital.

Lee Health has filed suit in the past over similar cases, according to the newspaper, which a hospital spokesman said relates to “a shortage of beds for patients who need a high level of care over a long period of time.” For more on the story, click here.



