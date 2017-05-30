Healthcare workers have most in-demand jobs, report finds

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

Healthcare positions hold eight of the top 10 highest-demand and fastest-growing professions, according to a report released last week.

The list, compiled by job website CareerCast using U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, found home health aides to have the highest expected new job growth of all professions at 38%, with 348,400 new job openings expected through 2024. That's likely due in part to the aging baby boomer generation, report authors said.

Physical therapists landed second on the list with a 34% outlook rate and 71,800 new jobs expected through 2024, followed by emergency medical technician.

“It's not a coincidence that many of the most in-demand jobs are in healthcare,” authors wrote. “Demand for physical therapists is also on the rise commensurate with patients seeking more preventative and restorative healthcare options.”

Nurse practitioner ranked fourth on the list, followed by occupational therapist (No. 6), physician assistant (No. 7), diagnostic medical sonographer (No. 9) and optician (No. 10).

Click here to read the full CareerCast Best Jobs of 2017 report.