Hatch targets dubious care

Sen. Hatch: “Troubled” by abuse.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) has demanded information on nursing home abuse and neglect from the Department of Health and Human Services.

In letter to HHS Secretary Tom Price, M.D., in September, Hatch said a recent alert from the Office of Inspector General “troubled” him and highlighted the need for “a solution to protect seniors.” That report found that more than a quarter of potential abuse incidents go unreported to authorities.

Hatch asked HHS for information on enforcement procedures, actions taken against facilities that didn't report suspected abuse, and what Price would recommend Congress consider to help prevent incidents of abuse.

Hatch requested a response from Price by Oct. 6.