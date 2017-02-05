Groups urge Trump to save some of ACA

LeadingAge CEO Katie Smith Sloan is chairwoman of the umbrella group asking to be included in ACA-replacement considerations regarding senior care.

LeadingAge, along with 71 other nonprofit aging organizations, sent a letter in mid-January urging then-President-elect Donald Trump to preserve some nursing-home related provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

The Leadership Council of Aging Organizations' letter championed 12 aging-specific provisions that “have broad support and should remain intact.”

Among them are segments aimed at improving nursing home quality standards, combating elder abuse, extending Medicare solvency and creating new demonstration programs under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

“These recommendations

represent the common ground among our organizations,” wrote Katie Smith Sloan, president of LeadingAge and chairwoman of LCAO. “If changes to the ACA affecting older Americans are considered, we respectfully request that you engage and work with LCAO.”