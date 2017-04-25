GOP to hold off on healthcare vote until assured new plan can pass

In a move likely to bring some relief to long-term care providers, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said last weekend a vote on the GOP's revised healthcare bill is unlikely to occur until the party is confident it has the support to get the plan through the House.

Speaking to GOP members during a conference call on Saturday, Ryan said the House will wait to vote on the revised bill until Republican leaders are positive it has enough support, according to Politico. The bill's previous iteration — which garnered backlash from providers for its Medicaid provisions — stalled in the House and was withdrawn late last month.

The revised bill includes concessions reached last week to placate both the moderate Tuesday Morning group and the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose opposition contributed to the original plan's demise.

Among the changes are waivers from a provision requiring insurers to cover “essential health benefits” such as mental health and maternity, as well as for a rule that prevents health insurers from raising premiums for people with pre-existing conditions. It's unclear if the revised plan alters the original's much-maligned Medicaid provisions.

Ryan told call attendees that the GOP's main priority this week won't be the healthcare bill, but tweaking spending legislation to prevent a government shutdown, CBS reported. That legislation must be passed by April 28.

Ryan's statements clashed with President Donald Trump's belief that a vote on the healthcare bill — as well as a spending bill — could happen next week, in time for the 100th day of his administration. Trump, however, also backpedaled last week on the importance of that mark, saying in an interview with the Associated Press that the first 100 days was an “artificial barrier.”