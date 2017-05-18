GOP health bill's tax credits don't target seniors as well as ACA credits: report

Older adults could see smaller tax credits from the American Health Care Act than those offered to them by the Affordable Care Act, according to new research.

The analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, conducted by the Urban Institute, examined premiums for people of different ages and geographical locations to determine how tax credits impact them.

The results found that the group of older adults included in the analysis — in this case, 64-year-olds — typically received higher tax credits under the ACA. Younger adults, on average, saw larger tax credits through the AHCA.

While AHCA subsidies varied for older adults depending on their location and how their income compares to the federal poverty level, the overall findings could indicate an increased risk of financial burden for seniors, researchers said.

“Tax credits that vary with age alone (or, as under the AHCA, that only decrease once income crosses a high threshold) cannot target government assistance to those with the greatest need,” the report reads. “The differences in financial assistance offered under the ACA and the AHCA could play out into much greater differences in financial burdens for people with health problems versus those without them.”