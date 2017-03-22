George Clooney surprises nursing home resident (and staff) on her birthday

Source: Linda Jones' Facebook

A nursing home in England got a surprise on Sunday when actor George Clooney dropped by unannounced to help celebrate a resident's 87th birthday.

Staff members at Sunrise of Sonning, a nursing, memory care and assisted living facility in Berkshire, England, had written to Clooney about how resident Pat Adams had a birthday coming up and “mentions every day how she would love to meet him,” employee Linda Jones wrote on Facebook.

Clooney, who owns a home nearby with his wife, who is expecting twins, arrived unexpectedly at the facility on Sunday with a card and flowers for Adams. Staff members were in “utter shock,” Jones said.

"I looked up and there was George Clooney, and I couldn't believe my eyes,” Adams told Sky News. “I thought, ‘Oh, I'm having a turn here!' But no, it was George Clooney.”

A spokesman for Sunrise told the BBC that the visit was “a classy gesture from a wonderful man.”

“She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card,” the spokesman said.

As for Adams, she told Sky News that while she doesn't think any future birthday visitors could top George Clooney, “Brad Pitt would be nice as well.”



