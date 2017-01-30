Former SNF employee awarded $69,000 in pregnancy discrimination case

A Kentucky skilled nursing facility will have to pay more than $69,000 to a former employee who claims the provider fired her because she was pregnant, authorities announced last week.

Lacy Clements was an employee of The Terrace in Berea, KY, when she learned she was pregnant. Clements notified the facility of her pregnancy and submitted a physician's note stating that she couldn't lift over a certain amount of weight, or work with or around “harsh cleaning chemicals.” The Terrace reportedly asked Clements, whose LinkedIn page lists her as a housekeeper for the facility, to go on unpaid leave for 30 days.

Clements still wished to work at The Terrace despite her limitations, according to a press release from the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights. A physician's note explained that “she could perform the essential duties of her job while being pregnant,” but The Terrace refused to allow her to continue working, the Commission said.

In a ruling announced Friday, the Commission awarded Clements more than $54,000 in back and front pay, as well as $15,000 in damages for emotional injury, embarrassment and humiliation. The ruling may be appealed in circuit court.

A message requesting comment from The Terrace was not returned by press time Friday.