Fiscal 2018 payment rules for SNFs, hospice on the way

Proposed fiscal year 2018 payment rules for skilled nursing facilities and hospices will soon be published for public comment, according to one federal website.

Reginfo.gov, the website for the White House's Office of Management and Budget, shows that review of the FY 2018 Prospective Payment System and Consolidated Billing rule for skilled nursing facilities was completed on Monday, making it one big step closer to publication. After gathering comments from the impending proposed rule, the final rule is slated for publication in the end of July. The effective date will be Oct. 1, 2017.

Reviews of the FY 2018 prospective payment rules for hospices and inpatient rehabilitation facilities were completed on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Also on the horizon is a rule that would revise the case-mix methodology for skilled nursing facilities. A three-day regulatory review on that rule wrapped up on Friday.