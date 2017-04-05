Facility sued after resident dies from choking on candy

An Illinois nursing home is being sued after a blind resident ingested hard candy and choked to death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Christine Young, who was an 89-year-old resident at Symphony of Morgan Park, said in its March lawsuit that facility staff failed to develop a current care plan for Young and failed to supervise her to prevent her from choking.

Young had lived at the facility for around five months and the family says it should be been known that she needed extensive assistance with eating and other activities of daily living, according to court records. It was unclear whether Young reached into the bag of hard candy herself, was given the candy by a visitor, or whether a nursing home employee gave her the candy. The plaintiff is seeking more than $50,000.

At the time of Young's death, Symphony of Morgan Park was then known as Renaissance Park South. Requests for comment from the facility and corporate office were not returned by production deadline.

