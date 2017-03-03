Education-focused LTC nursing foundation debuts

A new charitable organization has been established to fund scholarships and academic research grants in the field of long-term care nursing.

The launch of the Long-Term Care Nursing Education Foundation was announced Wednesday by the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing, the parent group of the American Association of Nurse Assessment Coordination (AANAC) and the American Association of Directors of Nursing Services (AADNS).

“I consider nursing a sacred stewardship. To the beneficiary, the nurse is a refuge of trust and competence,” said Susan Duong, RN, BSN, PHN, NHA, DNS-CT, RAC-CT, in a statement announcing the new organization. “Through the foundation, we hope to elevate the lives of the caregiver and those who have entrusted their lives in the caregiver's hands.”

The foundation will provide academic research grants for evidence-based nursing practice as well as scholarships, beginning with the awarding of the Cheryl M. Thomas Scholarship at AANAC's Annual Conference in May. The scholarship recipient will get $5,000 to put toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

“By providing nursing scholarships, we hope to give individuals the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in nursing practice,” Duong said. “In the form of grants, we hope to contribute to the advancement of care delivery for post-acute and long-term care residents.”