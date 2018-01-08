Disgruntled family member arrested after confronting nursing home employee, threatening to bring gun to facility

Police have arrested a Connecticut man for confronting a nursing home employee off the grounds and threatening to bring a gun to the facility.

John Furrey, 70, approached an employee of Harrington Court Nursing Home while shopping at a local Walmart last Wednesday afternoon, according to Norwich Police.

Furrey “expressed displeasure with the level of care a family member was receiving at the center, and threatened to bring a gun to the facility,” police Lt. Jonathan Ley told the Norwich Bulletin.

The Genesis Healthcare facility in Colchester specializes in short stay rehabilitation with a focus on pulmonary management and post acute orthopedic care, according to its website.

After the confrontation, the employee filed a police report.

The Bulletin said that Furrey went to the nursing home several hours later, albeit without a weapon. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening and was released on $5,000 bond pending a Jan. 18 court date.



