Deadline Friday! McKnight's Technology Awards entries soon due

Submissions for McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards due Friday

The time for providers to submit their entries to the 2017 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards is winding down — submissions shall be in by the end of this Friday, July 14. The entry process is simply, straightforward and free.

At stake are Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in five categories: 1) Quality Through Technology, 2) Dignity Through Technology, 3) High Tech/High Touch, 4) Innovator of the Year and 5) Transitions.

Previous award winners have won for implementing programs involving everything from robotic pets to interactive memory care software and telehealth initiatives. It doesn't have to be incredibly expensive or hard to understand. Will your facility's program be next in the winner's circle?

Winners of the free award program, which is exclusively sponsored by CareRise INDEX, will be announced this fall and featured in a McKnight's Long-Term Care News spread.

To download the award entry forms, click here. For more information and specifics on the competition, click here.