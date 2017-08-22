Court upholds harassment conviction against man who threatened to shoot up SNF

A Pennsylvania court affirmed a harassment conviction last week against a man who called a skilled nursing facility and threatened to “raise hell” and open fire over the quality of his parents' care.

Jerome LaGreca called ManorCare Health Services-Bethlehem in April 2014 and spoke with a nurse's aide to air grievances about the care his parents were receiving at the facility. Over the course of the call, which court records show lasted between 30 and 45 minutes, LaGreca told the aide “he would come in there and raise hell,” physically push employees to “show [them] how to do [their] job” and mentioned “shooting up” the facility.

The aide reported the call to her supervisor and local police. After a trial, LaGreca was found guilty of harassment, and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

He appealed the conviction claiming there wasn't sufficient evidence to support the claim, and that the trial court erred in letting the aide review her written statement to refresh her memory of the event.

In an opinion filed Thursday, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed the harassment conviction, finding that “there was sufficient evidence presented to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Appellant committed harassment.” The court also found the nurse's aide “credible” and “will not disturb that finding on appeal.”