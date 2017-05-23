CNAs' overtime pay case against provider can continue, court rules

More in News

Trump budget calls for $800 billion in cuts ... President Donald Trump's first official budget plan would slash more than $800 billion from the Medicaid program over 10 years, according to published reports.

LeadingAge, AMDA urge Senators to drop American Health Care Act A group of more than 75 national organizations are encouraging Senate legislators to "reject" the American Health Care Act in the interest of protecting the Medicare and Medicaid programs.