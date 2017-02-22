CNA fired after sending inappropriate photo of resident over Snapchat

A certified nursing assistant at a Wisconsin skilled nursing facility was fired and faces criminal charges after he allegedly sent a photo of a long-term care resident to a friend via Snapchat.

While the specific nature of the photo was unclear, Nathan Grommersch, 26, appeared in Eau Claire County Court Monday, where a $1,500 signature bond was set. He is accused of sending the photo to a friend, who reported it to Grommersch's supervisors at Dove Healthcare as inappropriate, facility executives said.

“We immediately notified and expressed our apologies to the resident and family members impacted,” Jeremy Kiley, regional director of operations for Dove Healthcare, said in a statement to the Leader-Telegram. The facility also notified local law enforcement and the state health department, and used the incident to reiterate its social media policy to staff, Kiley added.

Grommersch was charged on allegations he sought to “capture an intimate representation” and to “posses/distribute/exhibit an intimate representation,” both of which are felonies, on Feb. 15.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced late last summer that it would be reviewing facilities' policies on how staff members use social media following a string of high-profile cases involving inappropriate Snapchats sent by workers.