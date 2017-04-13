CNA charged with assaulting resident who allegedly took his Red Bull

A certified nursing assistant at a Pennsylvania skilled nursing facility was charged this week for allegedly assaulting a resident over an energy drink.

CNA Ryan French, 39, allegedly assaulted a 75-year-old resident of Havencrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, PA, in January. The incident reportedly occurred after the resident took French's Red Bull drink, authorities told The Herald-Standard.

French told facility officials the resident — who was found with red marks on his face, neck, arms and leg — started the altercation.

The administrator of Havencrest, citing corporate policy, declined to comment to McKnight's on the incident or whether French is still employed by the facility.

French is facing charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, as well as simple assault. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 11.