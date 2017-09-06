CMS suspends surveys, allows providers to exceed bed capacity in states hit by Hurricane Harvey

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is extending some flexibilities for Medicare providers in Texas and Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Administrator Seema Verma said on Saturday.

Verma said CMS has been working along with the state survey agencies in both states to address Medicaid flexibility, and have already put in relaxation of some measures, including:

Delayed or suspended onsite re-certification and revisit surveys

Delays or suspensions of some enforcement actions

Allowing additional time for facilities to submit Plans of Correction

Allowing providers to go over their certified bed capacity by 10%

CMS noted that many of the flexibilities require an 1135 waiver, and that the agency has been “communicating through web postings, tweets and other forms of media” to inform providers on how to request the waiver.

