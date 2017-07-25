CMS releases interactive data maps on SNF market saturation, beneficiaries

California and Illinois ranked as the top states for average number of skilled nursing providers per county, according to a new report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CMS released a new interactive data tool Monday showing market saturation and beneficiary data for multiple healthcare settings, including skilled nursing facilities, hospices and long-term care hospitals.

The data, which can be broken down into national, state and county levels, can be used by CMS to “monitor and manage market saturation as a means to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse,” the agency said. The fifth release of the data tool was made public to help healthcare providers make “informed decisions” about the locations where they offer services, and the beneficiaries they serve, CMS added.

Skilled nursing providers can view data from five different references periods, beginning in October 2014 and spanning until October 2016. That data can be further broken down into metrics including number of fee-for-services beneficiaries, number of providers, number of users and average number of providers per county.

California and Florida landed as the top states with “extreme values” of SNF users, at 135,933 and 130,558.

Click here to view CMS' Market Saturation and Utilization Data Tool.