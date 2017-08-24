CMS pushes back QRP data submission deadline due to coding issues

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services is extending the deadline for skilled nursing facilities to submit assessment measure data due to coding issues discovered this week, the agency announced on Wednesday.

CMS reported on Monday that it had uncovered a problem within its SNF Review and Correct report that resulted in measure results not being updated to show changes based on providers' most recently submitted assessment. CMS estimated that the situation would be corrected by early September.

Additional problems were identified that impacted the calculation of the report's “Application of Percent of LTCH Patients with Admission and Discharge Functional Assessment and a Care Plan that Addresses Function” measure. CMS said it believes the measure's correct calculations will be available in the report in early December.

The SNF QRP Confidential Feedback Report originally slated for release in October would be pushed back to December as well, officials added.

Due to those issues, CMS said in a notice published Wednesday that it is working to change the data submission deadlines for quarters one, two and three of Calendar Year 2017 to the deadline for quarter four. In that case, all data for assessment-based measures would remain open for modifications until May 15, 2018.

CMS said it also will apply that deadline for all quarters of reporting to the Fiscal Year 2019 payment update determinations.

Click here to read CMS' full notice on the coding issues.