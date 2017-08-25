CMS launches webpage mandated by Jimmo settlement

The educational webpage mandated as part of the federal government's settlement of the Jimmo case is now live, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced this week.

When the Jimmo v. Sebelius settlement hit in 2013, many believed it could lead to an uptick in therapy services. The ruling stated that providers and regulators had been falsely curtailing some therapy for decades under the false assumption that “maintenance” therapy should not be covered.

The site was included in a plan that the Department of Health and Human Services was required to follow to better explain the concept of maintenance therapy to beneficiaries after settling. The plan itself created some legal drama, with a court ruling last summer that CMS didn't do enough to explain maintenance coverage.

With the launch of the Jimmo Settlement page, CMS “reminds the Medicare community of the Jimmo Settlement Agreement, which clarified that the Medicare program covers skilled nursing care and skilled therapy services ... when a beneficiary needs skilled care in order to maintain function or to prevent or slow decline or deterioration,” the agency said Thursday in an MLN Connects newsletter.

The webpage includes a statement and a list of frequently asked questions on the Jimmo settlement, as well as additional resources on Medicare's skilled nursing benefit and manual updates.