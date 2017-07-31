CMS: Hospice election notices to be submitted electronically

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Starting Jan. 1, 2018, Hospice Notice of Elections can be filed electronically.

Hospice Notice of Elections can soon be filed electronically, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced via a Thursday memo.

The change, which the memo said the hospice industry requested, will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Previously, NOEs were only able to be submitted using Direct Data Entry or paper claim submissions. The electronic data interchange submissions represent a continuing focus of the government to have providers move away from paper. CMS said it should also reduce errors and increase promptness.

“EDI transmission of NOEs would reduce, and potentially eliminate, problems with NOEs that result from errors during the Direct Data Entry process,” the memo said.

In order for a patient to receive Medicare hospice benefit, the beneficiary must sign an election statement that states the choice to receive hospice care rather than curative treatment. Before submitting claims, the hospice must submit a NOE to their A/B Medicare Administrator Contractor.

CMS will develop a companion guide for NOE transmissions.