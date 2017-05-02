Budget deal preserves $4 billion in funding for CMS, boosts HHS funds by $2.8 billion

Funding for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would remain steady for the remainder of fiscal 2017 under federal spending legislation released early Monday.

Lawmakers reached an agreement on the omnibus spending act late Sunday, ahead of a possible government shutdown. The more than $1 trillion spending package — which does not include funding for a new border wall between the United States and Mexico, as President Donald Trump had previously insisted — is expected to come up for votes in the House and Senate this week.

Under the act, the Department of Health and Human Services would receive a $2.8 billion funding boost over last year, for a total of $73.5 billion. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services program management would get roughly $4 billion in funding, the same as the enacted level for FY 2016, and $881 million more than requested in a previous House spending bill.

The National Institutes of Health, which landed on the chopping block under President Trump's budget blueprint for FY 2018, would receive a $2 billion funding boost, for a total of $34.1 billion.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, another group facing an uncertain future under the Trump administration, would take a $10 million funding cut under the legislation.

The bill is expected to pass Congress by Friday night — the deadline to avoid a government shutdown — because it is “viewed by leaders in both parties as vastly preferable to another stopgap measure,” Politico reported.