Body wipes found shoved inside resident; 'frustrated' CNA arrested

A nursing assistant at an Oklahoma nursing home has been arrested after confessing to stuffing care wipes inside a resident out of frustration, according to local reports.

Nicholas Cory Kanke, 24, was arrested last week after authorities say he jammed 12 to 15 8-by-12-inch wipes inside of a resident who was suffering from diarrhea. Kanke said he became frustrated after cleaning the man 10 times during his shift at Cleveland Manor Nursing Home in Cleveland, OK, and wadded up the wipes in an effort to “stop or slow the diarrhea,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Kanke demonstrated to police how he inserted the wipes — which formed an 8-inch long wad — “in a forceful manner,” The Cleveland American reported. The wipes were discovered and removed by another staff member, and the resident was taken to the hospital. The resident has since returned to the facility.

The facility's director, Drew Martin, called police to report the incident. He declined to comment to the local newspaper due to the ongoing investigation, only confirming that he reported the incident as soon as he found out and that Kanke is no longer employed at Cleveland Manor.

As of this week, Kanke remained in jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond; he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 19.