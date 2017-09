More in News

CMS to make Payroll Based Journaling data public ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will begin posting public use files of providers' Payroll Based Journaling data on Nov. 1, the agency said in a memo posted Monday.

Genworth survey: Cost of private SNF rooms jumped 5.5% in 2017 The monthly costs of a stay in a skilled nursing facility continued to grow in 2017, with the average monthly rate of a private room topping $8,000, according to Genworth's annual Cost of Care survey.