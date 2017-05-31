Also in the News for Wednesday, May 31

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should continue testing healthcare payment innovation initiatives "in a focused and thoughtful manner," two former heads of the agency wrote last week in ...
Lawmakers called on Congress last week to continue funding a program that helps beneficiaries navigate Medicare, following the administration's fiscal year 2018 budget proposing to cut it entirely.
Quality improvement measures are working at reducing hospital readmissions, but they are not necessarily cutting costs for healthcare systems, according to a new study.