Also in the News for Wednesday, May 3
ACO, care management program helped reduce costs, hospitalizations … Sleep medications may double seniors' risk of hip fractures … Medicaid expansion didn't harm private insurance rates
Federal authorities have officially launched a complaint against insurance giant UnitedHealth Group in a lawsuit claiming the company "knowingly disregarded" beneficiary information in order to receive higher Medicare Advantage payments.
Using a "bundled" intervention approach has shown success in combating urinary tract infections in nursing homes, according to a recently published research review.
A new experimental drug is gaining attention for its novel approach to prevent Alzheimer's-related memory loss, as well as its unique ingredient — a bushy sea creature that resembles seaweed.