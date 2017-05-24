Also in the News for Wednesday, May 24

President Trump's budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 was published on Tuesday, and it shows higher cuts to Medicaid funding than previously anticipated.
The former social services director for a Louisiana nursing home has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $400,000 from residents between 2012 and 2016.
LeadingAge is teaming up with the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts-Boston for a new research center focused on improving aspects of long-term services and supports, the groups announced on Tuesday.