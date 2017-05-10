Also in the News for Wednesday, May 10
Brius seeks change of venue for understaffing lawsuit … New Jersey expands ‘safe care cam' program to nursing homes … Insurance provider launches campaign to combat loneliness in seniors
Brius seeks change of venue for understaffing lawsuit … New Jersey expands ‘safe care cam' program to nursing homes … Insurance provider launches campaign to combat loneliness in seniors
The 2017 McKnight's Excellence in Technology awards are back, and now accepting submissions from long-term and senior care providers on leveraging technology to improve their communities.
The family of a Texas nursing home resident who appeared in inappropriate Snapchats is suing the facility, claiming it was negligent to hire the certified nursing assistant who posted the videos.
Gossip, rudeness and playing "favorites" hurts the quality of healthcare in facilities, a new report alleges.