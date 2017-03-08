Also in the News for Wednesday, March 8
Shorter hospital stays bump up readmission risk … Georgia high court rules in favor of SNF in arbitration dispute … Mounting Alzheimer's costs could bankrupt Medicare, report claims
Shorter hospital stays bump up readmission risk … Georgia high court rules in favor of SNF in arbitration dispute … Mounting Alzheimer's costs could bankrupt Medicare, report claims
The Medicaid program would sustain major cuts under legislation presented by Republican lawmakers as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, according to provider groups.
Legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act may complicate the increasing shortage of healthcare workers, according to a report released Tuesday.
A former nurse at a Colorado skilled nursing facility has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was raped by a supervisor whose history of sexual harassment was known when he was hired.