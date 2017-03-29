Also in the News for Wednesday, March 29

More in News

Supreme Court sides with SNF, won't review Extendicare ... The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review an arbitration dispute between an Extendicare facility and the family of a deceased resident. The decision means the family must arbitrate ...

CMS: Don't wait to plan emergency preparedness training exercises Healthcare providers will be expected to meet the training and testing requirements included in the recent emergency preparedness final rule by its implementation date of Nov. 15, 2017, according to recently released guidance.