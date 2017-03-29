Also in the News for Wednesday, March 29
Former SNF worker charged with raping resident lands on most wanted list … Ryan: Republicans ‘not giving up' on healthcare overhaul … OIG releases resource on measuring compliance program effectiveness
The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review an arbitration dispute between an Extendicare facility and the family of a deceased resident. The decision means the family must arbitrate ...
Healthcare providers will be expected to meet the training and testing requirements included in the recent emergency preparedness final rule by its implementation date of Nov. 15, 2017, according to recently released guidance.
The Department of Justice isn't likely to lighten up on individual executives as it investigates and prosecutes healthcare fraud cases, according to one official.