More in News

Provider sues state officials for 'regulatory assault' against ... A Maryland skilled nursing operator has filed a complaint against state health officials, claiming they "abused and misused the State survey process" to target its facilities in an effort to ...

Admission and visitation policies among top potential legal pitfalls in new rule, ... Long-term care providers should pay special attention to their admission, visitation and grievance policies under the new requirements of participation rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a legal expert said Tuesday.