Also in the News for Wednesday, March 15
House proposal would require LTC expert on Medicaid advisory panel … SNF nurses charged with stealing residents' medication, swapping in Tylenol … Study shows promise for C. diff treatment in pill form
Coming off of a record-attendance day, McKnight's Online Expo returns for its final day with hot-topic educational sessions on wounds and technology.
Long-term care provider groups were complimentary of Seema Verma as she was confirmed this week as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare's trust fund could lose $117 billion in revenue over the next 10 years if the recently proposed Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act is passed into law, according to an analysis released Monday.