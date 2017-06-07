Also in the News for Wednesday, June 7
UTI antibiotic treatment may not be correct for older adults … CMS memo: Providers need policies in place to reduce Legionella risk … Seniors often under-referred for mental health support
Long-term care provider groups got a win Monday with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' announcement of a proposed rule that would remove a ban on pre-dispute arbitration agreements.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has published an advanced copy of interpretive guidance for its final emergency preparedness rule for healthcare providers.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hundreds of protesters, accompanied by a handful of animated members of Congress, rallied against potential Medicaid cuts Tuesday on the northeast lawn of the U.S. Capitol.