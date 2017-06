More in News

McKnight's wins big in APEX awards McKnight's Long-Term Care News has earned a Grand Award and four Awards of Excellence at the 29th annual Awards for Publication Excellence announced Tuesday.

Raucous July 4 break looms as providers cheer delayed vote on 'fatally ... The Senate has delayed a vote on its Obamacare replacement bill until after the July 4 recess due to at least five members publicly saying they couldn't vote for it.